Fashion with Impact: CureDuchenne’s Ladies Luncheon Newport Beach Returns with Max Mara Showcase

CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit based in Newport Beach that is dedicated to funding and finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, has announced its second annual Ladies Luncheon Newport Beach at Shady Canyon Golf Club on Tuesday, October 14.

Guests will enjoy a refined afternoon of fashion, fine food, and inspirational stories, with proceeds supporting essential research to find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Ladies Luncheon Newport Beach will feature a luxury fashion presentation by Max Mara South Coast Plaza, the epitome of Italian luxury and style, produced and sponsored by South Coast Plaza.

Guests will also enjoy a gourmet lunch with wine pairings from Simon Family Estate, a boutique Napa Valley winery.

In addition to the fashion presentation, attendees will hear from individuals impacted by Duchenne muscular dystrophy and gain valuable insights into the groundbreaking research supported by CureDuchenne. Every dollar raised supports CureDuchenne’s mission to fund innovative research focused on curing Duchenne muscular dystrophy, bringing hope to thousands of affected families.

“Returning to Newport Beach for the second year of the Ladies Luncheon is truly special,” said Debra Miller, founder and CEO of CureDuchenne. “It’s more than just an elegant afternoon; it’s a chance to connect, raise awareness, and raise funds that will accelerate research toward a cure for the thousands of families impacted by this devastating disease. We’re honored to share this meaningful day with such a passionate community.”

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy, affecting roughly 1 in 5,000 male births. Children diagnosed with Duchenne experience progressive muscle weakness, leading to loss of mobility and early death. Currently, there is no cure, but research funded by CureDuchenne is paving the way for new treatments and, ultimately, a cure.

Tickets and sponsorships for Ladies Luncheon Newport Beach are available at https://ladiesluncheonnewportbeach.com.

About CureDuchenne: Twenty years ago, CureDuchenne was created with the goal of finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy. Today, CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne. CureDuchenne’s innovative venture philanthropy model has advanced transformative treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, including 19 projects that progressed to human clinical trials and multiple projects to overcome the limitations of exon-skipping and gene therapy. In addition, CureDuchenne contributed early funding to the first FDA-approved Duchenne drug, pioneered the first and only Duchenne physical and occupational therapist certification program and created an innovative data-integrated biobank, accelerating research toward a cure.

For more information, visit www.cureduchenne.org.