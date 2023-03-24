UCI Health Diabetes Center Holds Fundraiser April 20 at Newport Beach Country Club

By
Newport Indy Staff
-
0
109
Share this:
Dean and Mei Yoost will be honored at the “Celebrate the Center” fundraiser

UCI Health Diabetes Center is hosting the 15th Annual “Celebrate the Center” fundraiser and networking reception on Thursday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the Newport Beach Country Club.

This year’s celebration will honor Dean and Mei Yoost for their extraordinary dedication to the advancement of diabetes research.

This entertaining, fun event features a fabulous silent auction, wine and beer, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a diabetes research update.

Since its inception, supporters of the event have raised more than $7.2 million for diabetes research. Every penny raised goes directly to innovative, life-saving diabetes research conducted by UC Irvine’s world-class physician-scientists. No fees or expenses for the event are ever deducted from donations.

Tickets: $150 per person. Dress code: Business attire. Complimentary self-parking. For additional information, please contact Gail Schatz at [email protected] or (714) 300-3948.

Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR