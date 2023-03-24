UCI Health Diabetes Center Holds Fundraiser April 20 at Newport Beach Country Club

Share this:

UCI Health Diabetes Center is hosting the 15th Annual “Celebrate the Center” fundraiser and networking reception on Thursday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the Newport Beach Country Club.

This year’s celebration will honor Dean and Mei Yoost for their extraordinary dedication to the advancement of diabetes research.

This entertaining, fun event features a fabulous silent auction, wine and beer, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a diabetes research update.

Since its inception, supporters of the event have raised more than $7.2 million for diabetes research. Every penny raised goes directly to innovative, life-saving diabetes research conducted by UC Irvine’s world-class physician-scientists. No fees or expenses for the event are ever deducted from donations.

Tickets: $150 per person. Dress code: Business attire. Complimentary self-parking. For additional information, please contact Gail Schatz at [email protected] or (714) 300-3948.