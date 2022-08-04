Vans US Open of Surfing Returns After Covid Hiatus

Share this:

It’s back after a covid-mandated hiatus: the Vans US Open of Surfing, hosted just up the coast from Newport Beach in Huntington Beach, is the world’s largest action sports festival. The event features the best in surfing, skateboarding, and BMX competitions, including Olympians and world champions.

The nine-day festival also offers a packed calendar of family-friendly activities such as on-site surfboard shaping, surf clinics, public skate and BMX sessions, and product demos and samples from your favorite action sport industry brands.

The Vans US Open of Surfing is free to the public with a large event footprint south of the Huntington Beach Pier.

The first two days of surfing on July 30 and 31 presented great challenges to the surfers as waves were spotty and unpredictable. More action is coming. Be there.

NB Photographer Lawrence Sherwin was there to capture the action.