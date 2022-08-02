Taste 100 Point Wines for Charity at Big Canyon Country Club

Share this:

One of the best wine tasting events of the year is the annual Keep The Promise Wine Tasting Benefit, hosted by The Wooden Floor, a creative youth development nonprofit organization based in Santa Ana.

At this event, guests taste some of the world’s top wines while supporting young people aspiring towards college enrollment. This year, all of the wines have been scored 100 points by several authoritative wine journals.

Since 2007, the organization has partnered with long-time supporters John and Janice Markley, former Newport Beach residents who now live in Laguna Beach. They collect and donate 12 of the world’s most exceptional wines. As guests sample the wines, they can participate in activities for select prizes, including the crowd-favorite blind tasting competition, opportunity drawings, and a silent auction.

The event will be held at Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach. Big Canyon Master Sommelier Steven Poe is pairing the wines with signature small plates that will be offered during the event.

Among the wines to be tasted: 2009 Chateau Pontet-Canet, 2013 Opus One, 2010 Grand Veneur Chateauneuf du Pape, 2013 Paul Hobbs Cabernet Sauvignon, 2013 Aubert Eastside Chardonnay, 2013 Chapoutier Ermitage Cuvee de L’Oree Blanc, and several others.

This event sells out every year, so get tickets early. They are $350 per person, and well worth it. Tickets will be available starting August 8. Visit www.TheWoodenFloor.org/WineTasting for details.