Via Lido Plaza Celebrates Store Opening and Remodel

Coming on the heels of the grand reopening of the restored landmark Lido Theater, Via Lido Plaza is celebrating the grand reopening of the remodeled Via Lido Drugs and the grand opening of Crews Quarters.

Via Lido Drugs, a Newport Beach staple since it opened in 1996, is an independent drug store as well as a home decor and gift shop. The 8,500 sq. ft. store recently underwent an extensive remodel and boasts a brighter, open, and more modern look.

Just in time for holiday shopping, Via Lido Drugs has also expanded its line of home fragrances and body care, handbags, silk robes, scarves, and men’s skincare and gifts. In addition to best-selling lines by Voluspa and Thymes, Via Lido Drugs has added Thomas Blonde candles, a signature line, Walk on the Beach, and a beautiful new line of vinyl rugs and runners.

Via Lido Drugs is celebrating its grand reopening at its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served throughout the day, and guests can shop new holiday décor and gifts, including five elaborately decorated and themed Christmas trees. Shoppers will enjoy unique trees inspired by the ocean, Coco Chanel, and Barbie as well as traditional and kids themed trees.

Via Lido Drugs is also known for its custom faux floral arrangements and complimentary gift wrap. The store is located at 3445 Via Lido in Newport Beach and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crews Quarters, which opened in October, is a favorite local apparel and gift shop that has relocated to Via Lido Plaza from Costa Mesa. The popular store has men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, accessories, and gifts as well as complimentary gift wrap.

Crews Quarters is located on the second level of Via Lido Plaza facing West Marine near the back entrance to Via Lido Drugs, at 3441 Via Lido, Suite G.

Via Lido Plaza is located on Via Lido, just off Newport Blvd., in Newport Beach. The community shopping, dining and entertainment destination includes the iconic Lido Theater, award-winning Fable & Spirit, Bear Flag Fish Company, and other popular restaurants and services.