Newport Beach City Manager Update: City Hall Vote Center, Road Paving

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

On Thursday, October 24, the California State Auditor’s office released the results of a much-anticipated assessment of residential drug and alcohol recovery and treatment facilities that operate under license from the State Department of Health Care Services.

The audit is of great interest to the City of Newport Beach and residents in neighborhoods where these facilities are located. Over the past several years, residents have expressed concerns about the impact of group homes on their communities. Most of these homes, with six or fewer residents, operate under State oversight with minimal local authority.

The audit presents some important findings, many of which echo the concerns raised by Newport Beach and other Orange County cities:

HCS is not required to and does not limit the geographical concentration of treatment facilities.

HCS does not always conduct prompt compliance inspections or complaint investigations of facilities.

Southern California has a greater concentration of small facilities than other parts of the State and there is a high proportion of beds located in Orange County.

While HCS appropriately reviewed treatment facility license applications, it was late in completing inspections for half of the 26 facilities reviewed by auditors.

The department took more than a year to complete 22 of the 60 complaint investigations reviewed, despite internal guidelines to complete such investigations within 30 to 60 days.

State law does not limit the number of treatment facilities that may operate in a given area, and the law mandates that small facilities be considered a residential use of property. Therefore, local authorities may not use zoning to prohibit small facilities from operating in residential areas.

HCS has not adequately followed up with certain unlicensed facilities that it determined were providing or advertising services that require a license, such as detoxification.

Those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction are considered a protected class under federal disability law if they are not currently using a controlled substance. Banning all treatment facilities from certain communities would be considered discrimination under federal law.

However, further state legislation could address some concerns about overconcentration without violating federal law. Other issues, such as timely inspections and response to complaints, could be addressed through internal reforms within the HCS.

I would like to thank our State Assemblymember Diane Dixon, who led the legislative audit request. I encourage residents to visit the State Auditor’s website for the full report and summary PDF fact sheet: https://www.auditor.ca.gov/reports/2023-120/.

City Hall Vote Center Opens for In-Person Voting

Voting is now underway for the November 5 election. You can vote in person at any Vote Center in Orange County. You can also drop off your ballot at any Vote Center.

The Vote Center in the Newport Beach Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., will open beginning Saturday October 26 for in-person voting.

All Vote Centers throughout Orange County will be open from November 2 to November 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on November 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Drop off your ballot at the Registrar of Voters office, 1300 South Grand Avenue, Building C, Santa Ana, and at select Vote Centers.

Visit the City’s website for full voting information: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/city-clerk/general-municipal-election-november-5-2024.

Hundreds Join Fall Waste Diversion, Mulch Giveaway Event

The City’s Fall Waste Diversion and Mulch Giveaway Event on October 19 drew more than 230 residents to the City Yard on Superior Avenue for free document shredding, e-waste disposal and mulch giveaway.

City staff and partners shredded more than 6,000 pounds of paper, collected nearly 2,400 pounds of e-waste and distributed 31,500 pounds of mulch. Thank you to all of those who participated, including our partners at CR&R, Inc., California Electronics and Southern California Shredding and volunteers from the Sage Hill School student e-waste club.

Missed the event? Additional free mulch and/or compost will be available while supplies last at Bonita Canyon Sports Park, 1990 Ford Rd. The next waste diversion and compost/mulch giveaway event will be in Spring 2025.

Retirement Planning Author to Hold Book Signing at Central Library Nov. 12

The Newport Beach Public Library is pleased to present a Meet the Author event featuring Michael Cannivet, CFA, author of “The Four-Minute Retirement Plan” on Tuesday, November 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Central Library Friends Room, 1000 Avocado Ave.

The book offers an accessible, straightforward and efficient approach to retirement planning for young professionals to those on the brink of their retirement years.

The first 25 guests to arrive will receive a free copy of “The Four-Minute Retirement Plan.” Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Roadway Paving Continues on Balboa Blvd., 32nd St. through Nov. 8

Road paving operations on Balboa Boulevard and 32nd Street will continue through Friday, November 8.

The paving operations are during the day, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Balboa Boulevard (24th Street to W. Coast Highway) and 32nd Street (Balboa Boulevard to Marcus Avenue).

Road and lane closures are in place during working hours.

Please observe and follow all temporary traffic control signs and personnel. Upon completion of the paving operations, additional work, such as signage, striping and utility adjustments, are expected to be finalized by December 6.

Homelessness Update

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Permanently housed a person in assisted living in collaboration with the City of Huntington Beach’s outreach team.

Permanently housed a person in collaboration with Project Kinship.

Placed two people at the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Enrolled one new person into services.

Continued to shelter people. 22 people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.

Click here for information on the City’s Good Giving program: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.