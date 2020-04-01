Virtual Culture with OC Museum of Art and Newport Beach Film Fest

Share this:

Ready for some virtual culture?

OC Museum of Art may be closed due to social distancing amid the coronavirus situation, but that doesn’t mean you can enjoy art.

“I had planned on inviting you to celebrate the opening of our latest season of exciting exhibitions at OCMAEXPAND-Santa Ana, but unfortunately, we will have to postpone the opening of Season 4 (originally scheduled for April 18),” wrote OCMA director and CEO Todd Smith.

For some good news, Smith noted that “we are pleased and excited to announce a new addition to the OCMAEXPAND line-up. Taking use of technology, our creativity and a bit of blind faith in our own abilities, we are launching a series of virtual connections, some live and others to enjoy on your own time.”

This new initiative starts on Thursday, April 2, with an expansion of OCMA’s Cinema Orange program presented in partnership with the Newport Beach Film Festival. The new one-hour documentary “Ursula von Rydingsvard: Into her Own” will be available for viewing on Thursday between 5 and 11 p.m.

According to OCMA, this “compelling documentary portrait explores the life and work of artist Ursula von Rydingsvard. The trauma of her experience in a post-WWII refugee camp, coupled with an abusive childhood, left indelible marks on the artist that she channels into her unparalleled artistic practice. Working primarily with cedar, von Rydingsvard’s monumental sculptures have been featured in the Venice Biennale and are in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.”

This special screening is presented in partnership with Newport Beach Film Festival and organized by Leslie Feibleman, director of special programs and community cinema for the Newport Beach Film Festival.

To receive the access link at 4:45 p.m. the day of the screening, visit https://www.ocmaexpand.org/events/cinema-orange-virtual-sneak-preview-ursula-von-rydingsvard-into-her-own.

For nearly two decades, OCMA and the Newport Beach Film Festival have presented free monthly screenings of independent films from around the globe. This new method of screening films at home during a time of social distancing will continue until further notice.

Other OCMAEXPAND programs in subsequent weeks will include:

Unique visits to the studios of the artists featured in the upcoming Season 4

Innovative sound experiences to engage your aural capacities

Artist demonstrations with hands-on artmaking activities to do at home

In addition, OCMA will offer one-off experiences, activities, and insights from the museum. Visit OCMAEXPAND.org for details.