The Newport Beach Police Department will be posting a live virtual ride-along with an Animal Control Officer this weekend on the NBPD Twitter account.

Those interested in spending a shift with and getting an inside look at an ACO’s day can tune in to @NewportBeachPD (or twitter.com/newportbeachpd) on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. No Twitter account is required

All posts will also be tagged with #NBPDACO and #NBPDVRA (for “NBPD Virtual Ride-Along“).

Newport Beach police previously hosted a virtual ride-along with an NBPD officer. The event included some arrests, investigations, and foot patrol. Officials shared photos, video and insights throughout the day.

