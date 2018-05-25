Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Virtual Ride Along With an Animal Control Officer

Posted On 25 May 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Newport Beach Police Department Animal Control Officer Mike Teague and a beached sea lion size each other up.
— Photo by Sara Hall ©

The Newport Beach Police Department will be posting a live virtual ride-along with an Animal Control Officer this weekend on the NBPD Twitter account.

Those interested in spending a shift with and getting an inside look at an ACO’s day can tune in to @NewportBeachPD (or twitter.com/newportbeachpd) on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. No Twitter account is required

All posts will also be tagged with #NBPDACO and #NBPDVRA (for “NBPD Virtual Ride-Along“).

Newport Beach police previously hosted a virtual ride-along with an NBPD officer. The event included some arrests, investigations, and foot patrol. Officials shared photos, video and insights throughout the day.

Read about the Indy reporter Sara Hall’s NBPD Animal Control ride-along here

Read Indy writer Richard Simon’s NBPD Animal Control experience here

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Extra Police DUI Patrol for Memorial Day Weekend

Posted On 25 May 2018
, By
0

Newport Beach Civic Center & Park: 5 Years Later

Posted On 25 May 2018
, By
0

Balboa Peninsula Trolley Returns, Crosswalk Update

Posted On 25 May 2018
, By
city of Newport Beach
0

New Hires, Harbor and Public Safety Focus in Proposed City Budget

Posted On 24 May 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.