Visit Newport Beach Celebrates Luxury Tourism Experience at Newport Beach Film Festival Honours Program in London

Visit Newport Beach promotes our city to regional and national markets, and internationally during London Week, an annual initiative designed to strengthen international ties, engage top-tier media, and elevate Newport Beach’s status as a premier luxury travel destination.

Newport Beach has maintained a strategic tourism stronghold in the UK market for more than 10 years, with British visitors recognized as lucrative long-haul tourists who extend their stays and significantly contribute to the local economy.

By targeting this key international audience, London Week continues to drive high-value tourism, benefiting all corners of the destination. Timed to coincide with the prestigious BAFTAs, this year’s weeklong activation featured a series of bespoke events, high-profile interviews, and immersive experiences that reached millions of Brits at a pivotal vacation planning time.

The centerpiece of London Week was the 8th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival UK & Ireland Honours, hosted in partnership with the Newport Beach Film Festival and Variety. Held at the opulent Raffles London at The OWO on February 13, the star-studded event drew a record-breaking crowd of over 350 distinguished guests, including A-list celebrities, major film studios, and influential media figures.

Acclaimed actor Stephen Fry received the prestigious ICON Award, along with a cohort of UK Honorees and Variety’s ‘10 Brits to Watch’ including Emma Corrin, Felicity Jones, Sharon Horgan, Adam Pearson, Ambika Mod, David Jonsson, Harris Dickinson, and many more.

Adding to the excitement, PBS SoCal documented the evening for an upcoming feature, with its President & CEO Andrew Russell in attendance. Newport Beach’s Mayor Joe Stapleton also made a special appearance, underscoring the city’s commitment to fostering international relationships.

Beyond the red carpet, Visit Newport Beach introduced a groundbreaking new marketing activation: the Newport Beach Vacation Club Pop-Up on February 11. This immersive experience transported more than 120 media representatives to the sun-drenched shores of Newport Beach—no passport required!

Attendees lounged seaside, indulged in gourmet bites, explored interactive art, and soaked in the signature hospitality that defines the coastal destination. The event offered a glimpse into Newport Beach’s luxurious lifestyle, culminating in an exciting giveaway where one lucky guest won a dream getaway for two.

Visit Newport Beach also hosted an exclusive special event at SpyBar, located in the historic Raffles London at The OWO. Spearheaded by the luxury leisure department of Visit Newport Beach, the event welcomed top UK luxury travel agents. Styled after the legendary James Bond 007 series, the immersive experience invited attendees—known as “agents”—to accept their mission, with an actor theatrically delivering personalized dossiers from a silver attaché case, revealing insider details about Newport Beach.

The evening featured culinary creations by Balboa Bay Resort’s head chef, paired with the signature “Newport Nectar” cocktail, described as a quintessential Newport Beach sunset in a glass. Meanwhile, large LED screens showcased the destination’s coastal beauty, accompanied by a sleek, Bond-worthy 30-second commercial.

“The Newport Beach Film Festival Honours has become the unofficial kickoff to the prestigious BAFTA awards, attracting top film and television talent while showcasing Newport Beach on a global stage,” says Gary Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach. “This year, Mayor Joe Stapleton even attended for the first time, meeting with London’s Deputy Mayor. The event continues to generate millions in valuable publicity, and its success has exceeded our expectations—it’s almost a story made for a movie!”

Further amplifying Newport Beach’s presence in the UK market, Gary Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach, Jenelle Riley, Deputy and Features Editor at Variety, and Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton embarked on an extensive BBC Radio tour, engaging audiences across England and reinforcing Newport Beach’s appeal among affluent British travelers.

London Week’s impact was nothing short of extraordinary, securing high-profile media coverage in The Sun, Variety, People, Luxury London, BBC Radio, Daily Mail, Huffington Post, Yahoo, London Standard, and more.

This unparalleled exposure, coupled with strategic hospitality partnerships, ensures Newport Beach remains a top destination for international luxury travelers. As Visit Newport Beach continues to expand its global footprint, London Week remains a cornerstone of its international marketing strategy—one that not only celebrates film, culture, and media excellence but also cements Newport Beach as the ultimate coastal escape for luxury travelers worldwide.

For more information, please go to www.VisitNewportBeach.com.