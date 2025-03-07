Participants and Sponsors Wanted for the 30th Annual Balboa Island Parade on June 1

Save the date for the 30th Annual Balboa Island Parade on Sunday June 1 at 11 a.m. Celebrate the opening of Fire Station #4 30 years ago.

The parade theme this year is “Celebrating 30 Years on Balboa Island: A Tribute to our First Responders.” Grand Marshall for this year’s parade is Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles.

Whether you are a participant or a spectator, get into the Island spirit and help thank firefighters, police, paramedics, harbor patrol and lifeguards that keep us safe on Balboa Island.

The After Party concert immediately following the parade will feature local band “M Street” located on stage in front of the fire station.

For information on registering to be a participant in the parade or to help sponsor the parade, please visit www.biia.org and click on Events.

Or pick up parade registration forms at Irvine Ranch Market and Wilma’s Patio on Marine Avenue. Parade registration entries will be accepted online through May 16.

To volunteer for this year’s parade, e-mail balboaislandparade@gmail.com.

Awards for the Parade will be presented at the All-Island “Pancake Breakfast” at the Beek Center on Balboa Island on Saturday, June 22.

Judging: Judges are looking for enthusiasm, theme related and creativity. Parade entries will be judged in the following categories: