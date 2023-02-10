Visit Newport Beach Debuts Super Bowl Commercial in Arizona Market This Sunday

Share this:

Newport Beach is going to the Super Bowl.

Visit Newport Beach, the city’s destination marketing organization, is making its NFL debut with its first-ever Super Bowl commercial set to air on Fox10 in Arizona during the live broadcast of the Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The 15-second commercial is the final activation of the destination’s multi-faceted six-week Super Bowl campaign aimed at Arizona residents that launched at the start of this year.

The commercial stages a football watch party on a yacht in Newport Harbor to showcase the kinds of experiences only available in Newport Beach. The voiceover uses fun football catchphrases tailored to the Super Bowl audience that lets Arizona know Newport Beach is “wide open” for visitation year-round.

You can watch the commercial here: https://we.tl/t-A4QwprzuUE.

With one million football fans ascending on the greater Phoenix area, Visit Newport Beach launched its campaign to offer local Phoenix residents an alternative destination to watch from.

The folks at Visit Newport Beach knew that Arizona residents were planning to rent out their homes for thousands of dollars during the Super Bowl, and Visit Newport Beach figured they needed a place to go in February—so, why not Newport Beach.

Visit Newport Beach partnered with its hotel and resort partners and created exclusive hotel packages and watch parties for Arizonans that include luxury Newport Beach experiences designed to welcome them during and after the big game.

According to Visit Newport Beach, they launched an Arizona advertising blitz with a pre-game commercial spot, billboards, digital and print ads, radio partnerships, paid social, PR, and giveaways.

All of these tactics directed consumers to the Visit Newport Beach Super Bowl landing page which housed exclusive Arizona offers, itineraries and visitor information.

The campaign also makes sense because Arizona is the top out-of-state visitor market for Newport Beach.

For more information about the Super Bowl campaign, please visit www.VisitNewportBeach.com/AZ.