Visit Newport Beach Earns 37 Prestigious Awards to End Fiscal Year 2023-2024

The team of marketing and PR professionals at Visit Newport Beach, the noted marketing agency representing the city of Newport Beach, has the enviable task of promoting Newport Beach to the world.

Make that a “seemingly” enviable task, because advocating for a luxury destination such as Newport Beach is not as simple as it sounds.

Yes we have world-class beaches, fabulous shopping opportunities, and some of the best restaurants in Southern California. We are not a best-kept secret. Tourists flock to Newport Beach during the summer, but encouraging travelers to visit and stay in Newport Beach is a year-round task that takes hours of research and plenty of creativity to devise campaigns designed to highlight the many charms of our city and provide myriad reasons to put Newport Beach atop anyone’s tourism list.

The organization is, in essence, the architect behind the destination’s storytelling, advertising, communications, social media, content, digital, creative, business intelligence and community relations.

Visit Newport Beach has wrapped up its 2023-2024 fiscal year with remarkable success, breaking previous records and earning more than three dozen industry awards.

Over the past year, Visit Newport Beach launched multiple marketing campaigns and activations, including a clever 2024 Super Bowl promotion with the first-ever 1,000-drone light show extravaganza after Super Bowl LVIII with the theme “Touch Down in Newport Beach” that included Newport Beach visuals.

Another memorable campaign was last year’s “Newport Beach Vacation Club,” which Visit Newport Beach deemed their most innovative leisure program to date. Vacation Club members gained access to exclusive perks, giveaways, and specially curated offers. The campaign featured a new landing page, custom newsletters, commercials showcasing club experiences, member testimonials and a new merchandise line dubbed Newport Beach the Label.

Last spring was the “Land in Lux” campaign aimed at the “sophisticated traveler” by highlighting lavish resorts, premier dining experiences, unique activities, and unparallelled shopping.

The organization’s most recent campaign is “Newport Beach is Calling,” which debuted on the first day of summer. The campaign transports travelers back to the 1990s and blends retro fun with modern luxury—and yes, old fashioned dial phones are front and center in campaign material.

These and several other campaigns that Visit Newport Beach launched over the past 12 months brought in millions of dollars in economic impact plus millions of ad impressions and media impressions.

Among the 37 awards bestowed on Visit Newport Beach this past year: Best Tourism Board 2023, Best Public Relations Campaign, OCPRSA PROTOS Award, American Advertising Silver Award, multiple platinum and gold Viddy Awards, and several Hermes Awards.

Founded in January 2013, Newport Beach & Company is a non-profit organization established to serve as the official marketing agency for the city of Newport Beach. The agency brings together all of the marketing entities connected to the Newport Beach brand and is designed to oversee separate business units that include Visit Newport Beach, Celebrate Newport Beach, Enterprise Newport Beach and Newport Beach TV. For more information, please go to www.VisitNewportBeach.com.