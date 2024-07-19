NHL All-Star Ryan Getzlaf Hosts 13th Annual Getzlaf Golf Shootout Sept. 13 – 14 to Benefit CureDuchenne

Share this:

CureDuchenne, a Newport Beach-based nonprofit focused on finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, will partner once again with NHL All-Star and retired Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf for the 13th annual Getzlaf Golf Shootout at Monarch Beach Golf Links on September 13 and 14, 2024.

Hosted by Ryan Getzlaf and his wife Paige, this annual event brings together professional athletes, celebrities, and community leaders for an unforgettable two-day experience, including an MVP Dinner reception followed by an action-packed day of golf and activities at the stunning Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point.

Getzlaf played an impressive 17-year career with the Anaheim Ducks, holding the record as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and serving as team captain. He also won gold medals with the Canadian hockey team at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

Over the past 12 years, the Getzlaf family has raised more than $5.8 million through the Getzlaf Golf Shootout, funding early-stage research and accelerating new therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

“We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support we receive year after year,” said Ryan Getzlaf. “The impact we’re making on the Duchenne community is profound, and with the continued support of our generous community, we are closer than ever to finding a cure for this devastating disease.”

Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy, is a fatal genetic disease affecting roughly 1 in 5,000 male births. Individuals with Duchenne are typically diagnosed as toddlers, lose the ability to walk in their early teens, and often succumb to the disease in their mid-20s.

Since CureDuchenne was founded in 2003, the organization has invested more than $26M in research and has funded 18 research projects that have advanced to human clinical trials.

“We are eternally grateful to the Getzlafs, our generous community, donors, and athletes who support the Getzlaf Golf Shootout every year and make the fundraiser such a tremendous success,” said Debra Miller, founder and CEO of CureDuchenne. “Research is moving faster than ever before, and we’ve made significant progress, but for individuals living with Duchenne, a cure cannot come soon enough. Every dollar raised is crucial in helping us get closer to a cure.”

The golf tournament on September 13 will feature the Ducks Power Players, games, and giveaways throughout the course, including a dunk tank and hole-in-one opportunities to win a luxury car. Food and beverages will include a gourmet breakfast, on-course food provided by the Butchery and Crepe Story, and beverages provided by Brewery X, Happy Dad, and Califino as well as B12 shots provided by the Hydration Room.

For more information about the Getzlaf Golf Shootout, please visit www.getzlafgolf.org.

Twenty years ago, CureDuchenne was created with one goal: to find and fund a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy. Today, CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne. CureDuchenne’s innovative venture philanthropy model has advanced transformative treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, including 18 projects that advanced to human clinical trials and multiple projects to overcome the limitations of exon-skipping and gene therapy.

In addition, CureDuchenne contributed early funding to the first FDA-approved Duchenne drug, pioneered the first and only Duchenne physical and occupational therapist certification program and created an innovative biobank and data registry, accelerating research toward a cure.

For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org.