Visit Newport Beach Makes a Splash Luring Travelers with Spring Leisure Experiences

After successful campaigns to draw visitors from Arizona to our balmy beaches, Visit Newport Beach now invites travelers to ‘Float With Us’ this spring.

Visit NB has launched a dynamic digital marketing campaign designed to entice visitors to experience the water-centric experiences in Newport Beach.

Their pitch: situated across 10 miles of pristine coastline and boasting more water than land, Newport Beach is ideal for those seeking adventure with an array of water activities this spring.

The campaign has been brought to life through an extensive photoshoot showcasing four traveler segments in our harbor, estuary, resort pools and beaches.

In one segment, families can be seen sailing across Newport Harbor, while in another Gen-Z travelers are showcased kayaking through the 1,000 acres of preserved wetlands in Newport’s Back Bay.

In a third segment, Millennials can be seen in Newport Beach’s diverse collection of design-led hotels and resorts. The last segment shows an adventurous duo surfing the city’s famed waves and breaks for a girl’s getaway.

“’Float With Us’ encourages a new wave of visitors who are seeking a renewing and adventurous vacation this spring,” says Gary Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach. “As a coastal city with year-round sunshine and world-class accommodations, Newport Beach is the ultimate spring break destination. From cruising the harbor in a sailboat or electric boat, catching some waves, or docking and dining at one of our waterfront restaurants, our spring campaign highlights the many ways to adventure on the water in Newport Beach.”

To reach key markets in Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Dallas and the Bay Area, as well as target audiences nationally, Visit Newport Beach’s “Float With Us” campaign will be featured across digital advertising partnerships with iHeartMedia, ABC15, FOX San Diego and KTLA.

Key publications to highlight the campaign include Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, Modern Luxury, Visit California Road Trips and Sunset Magazine. Social media promotion on Visit Newport Beach’s Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts will further showcase the unique water experiences.

With the “Float With Us” landing page, visitors can discover all the nautical experiences in Newport Beach. The digital resource will also showcase the city’s seasonal hotel offerings, water-focused weekend itineraries including electric boat rentals and kayak excursions, and spring dining menus.

The “Float With Us” campaign runs through spring. For more information about the campaign visit www.VisitNewportBeach.com/Spring.