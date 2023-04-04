Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce Hosts Good Morning CdM on April 13

Share this:

The Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce is hosting Good Morning CdM on Thursday, April 13 at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club

This community and government affairs meeting features legislative reports from our local city, state and federal office representatives, as well as a special report on the Newport Beach Library Lecture Hall: the vision, the goal and the need.

Jerold D. Kappel, CEO of the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation, will talk about plans for the new lecture hall that will transform the quality and character of programs and events of the Newport Beach Public Library and Library Foundation as well as the extended Newport Beach community.

This free event is from 8 to 9:30 a.m. No RSVP necessary. Complimentary coffee and pastry will be served.

The Bahia Corinthian Yacht Clubis at 1601 Bayside Drive, Corona del Mar. Visit the Chamber’s website at www.CdmChamber.com for more information.