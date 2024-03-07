Visit Newport Beach Makes History with Post-Super Bowl Drone Light Show

Share this:

The Kansas City Chiefs may have won this year’s Super Bowl, but Visit Newport Beach scored big with the first-ever 1,000 drone light show extravaganza (the largest drone show to-date in the U.S.) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas following the big game on February 11.

According to Visit Newport Bach, the 12-minute spectacle, titled “Touch Down in Newport Beach,” was a fusion of Newport Beach visuals and real-time football flair.

One thousand drones, meticulously choreographed into intricate formations, illuminated the night sky with vibrant colors and dynamic patterns during the drone show which encouraged viewers to come to Newport Beach with scenes of jets flying over Newport Beach landmarks, a luxurious yacht, a champagne celebration and other visuals (including a depiction of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift nestled within a heart formation).

The drones also created a QR code in the sky, prompting viewers to scan it for a chance to win a vacation package to Newport Beach which Visit Newport Beach said resulted in hundreds of giveaway sign-ups for the destination.

“We are thrilled to have pioneered the largest drone show in the U.S., showcasing the fusion of cutting-edge technology and destination marketing,” said Gary Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach. “We had two shows at the ready depending on who won the big game, so it was fun to see the breath-taking display live commemorating the Kansas City Chiefs’ triumphant victory, while also extending a warm invitation for fans to experience the unparalleled magic of Newport Beach post-game.”

In partnership with COX, the official telecommunications provider of the 1.75 million square foot Allegiant Stadium, the light show was exclusively live streamed by viewers worldwide. Visit Newport Beach also launched a commercial that aired in 60,000 hotel rooms along the Las Vegas strip. Using geo-fencing technology, a suite of ads continued after the game until February 20.

The drone light show was designed by Skyworx, a team of world class engineers, pilots and artists that combine innovative drone technology and immersive design to create breath-taking Drone Light Shows. They were the same company behind the dynamic drone light show during the Balboa Bay Resort’s 75th anniversary celebration last fall.

For more information, please visit www.TouchdownInNewportBeach.com.

And in case you missed it, you can watch highlights of the drone show HERE.