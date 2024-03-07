First California Location of Toastique Pops Up on Balboa Island

Share this:

Balboa Island residents (and visitors) said farewell to their local Starbucks on Marine Avenue and hello to Toastique, an artisan toast and juice café conceptualized on the East Coast that took over the Starbucks spot. The Balboa Island location is the brand’s first in California.

According to press material, Toastique has gained recognition over the years in the wellness industry for its mission to create stunning food on the premise of honoring the natural beauty and simplicity in locally sourced ingredients.

Toastique has developed a broad menu of unique and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and other items that promote and fit into our local health-conscious lifestyle.

Among the many toast creations are Tomato Buratta (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil, and balsamic glaze on rustico toast) and the PB Crunch (honey roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey drizzle, and mint on walnut raisin toast).

“Bringing this concept to California has been a journey filled with love and adventure, from moving away from our home in London to be nearby our family in Newport Beach, to joining forces with the incredible Toastique team, and pouring all of our energy into this concept,” Cayenne, who revealed that her favorite Toastique creations were the Tuscan Tuna (tuna dressed with sundried tomatoes, capers, scallions, herb vinaigrette, balsamic glaze, kalamata olives, tomato, bibb lettuce, and lemon twist on rustico toast) and the Smoked Salmon (smoked pastrami salmon, herbed cream cheese spread, arugula, cucumber, pickled onion, capers, toasty seasoning, microgreens and lemon twist on sourdough toast).

For more information, visit https://toastique.com/balboaisland.