‘Visually Inspired’ Author Lucie Courtois Signs Copies of Her Debut Novel at Lido Village Books Friday, April 16

In the debut novel “Miracle: Endless Possibilities” by Orange County resident Lucie Courtois, third-grader Gabe Jones is not normal. He’s visually impaired and gets bullied on the playground. But Gabe has a strong inner compass, a unique sense of humor and a knack for making friends.

Surrounding himself with family, teachers, plus friends and his friends’ siblings and people he befriends serendipitously, Gabe weaves a social network of surprisingly large proportions.

The miracles here are many: Gabe’s big ideas for helping his shy friends, but also the unique way he redeems his daily life with miraculous activities like swim lessons, zoo visits, art class, “super awesome” sleepovers, blind hockey and bowling—things you would normally think of accomplishing if you lost your sight.

The real miracle is author Lucie Courtois, 20, who will be signing copies of her book on Friday, April 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lido Village Books in Lido Marina Village.

Courtois was born with corneal opacities and has received more than 20 corneal transplants. She has some vision in her left eye and no vision in her right.

Her mom started bringing Courtois to Blind Children’s Learning Center when she was just 1 month old. During her time at BCLC, Courtois received Braille and low vision services, orientation and mobility training, in-school services, life skills, and other important services.

Today, Courtois thrives socially and enjoys acting, traveling, music, and, of course, writing.

Her book “Miracle: Endless Possibilities,” which Amazon.com calls “a warm cookie of a book that is totally worth sharing with a friend,” will be available for purchase at the book signing. The book is also available on Amazon.com.

The book is in regular print, but a braille version will be available soon.

Lido Village Books is at 3424 Via Oporto, #102, Newport Beach. Visit https://www.lidovillagebooks.com.