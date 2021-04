Share this:

On Friday, April 9, the Newport Harbor High School Sailors football team defeated the Huntington Beach High School Oilers, 33-14.

The Sailors led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter and 20-7 at halftime, and never looked back. The Oilers attempted a comeback by scoring 7 points in the third quarter, but the Sailors scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to anchor the win.

NB Indy photographer Jim Collins was there to capture the action.