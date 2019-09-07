von Hemert Interiors Closing, Retiring After Almost Century in Business

Share this:

For as long as Costa Mesa and Newport Beach have been neighbors, von Hemert Interiors has been there, but not for much longer.

The premier retailer of fine home furnishings and interior design services located on the Newport-Mesa border has announced it will be shutting its doors after nearly a century in business and sailing off into retirement.

Carrie von Hemert, whose great grandmother, Anna Martin-von Hemert, founded the company in 1920, said in a Aug. 27 announcement that it is a fond farewell.

“Although it is sad for my family and I to say goodbye after 99 years, our family, along with our devoted staff, want to express what a pleasure it has been providing the community with the finest home furnishings and interior design services for four generations,” she said in the prepared statement. “We would like to thank all of our customers, who have become like family over the years, for their patronage and allowing us to help turn their houses into homes.”

A retirement closing sale began Aug. 30.

As the von Hemert family prepares to retire, the company will significantly mark down $12 million worth of fine home furnishings, rugs, and other décor and accessories in both of its stores, officials explained in an Aug. 27 press release. Discounts will be on both in-stock merchandise and special orders.

The fourth-generation family-run company has offered a distinct selection of brand name domestic furniture manufacturers as well as a variety of hand-selected Italian furnishings throughout the decades.

von Hemert Interiors is locted at 1595 Newport Blvd., Costa Mesa, and 23649 Hawthorne Blvd., in Torrance.

For more information, visit vonhemertinteriors.com