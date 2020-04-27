Warm Weather Brings Beachgoers to Newport Beach

Share this:

Summer-like weather this weekend brought thousands of people to Newport Beach–mainly to bask on the sand or frolic in the water. Newport Beach Independent photographer Lawrence Sherwin went to Corona del Mar beach on Saturday, where one lifeguard estimated the crowd at more than 2,000 people. Officials had to open the closed beach parking lot because so many people were parking in nearby neighborhoods.

The Newport Beach City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 3 p.m. to discuss closing all city beaches for the first three weekends in May.

Photos by Lawrence Sherwin.