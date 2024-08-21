Chef Masters Culinary Event Benefiting Unconditional Rescue Returns to Festival of Arts Ground Sept. 22

Share this:

Chefs love to create dishes that delight diners, but they also delight in helping nonprofit organizations raise funds for a good cause.

Among the many charitable culinary events in Orange County is one that benefits a specific and underserved clientele.

Chef Masters culinary extravaganza, held Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach, benefits an organization called Unconditional Rescue based in Laguna Beach.

Unconditional Rescue is focused on finding homes for senior (age 6 and older) and special needs dogs, one of most underserved but deserving groups of pups in need.

The mission of Unconditional Rescue is to foster greater harmony and connection between these deserving dogs and our compassionate community. Thanks to a state-of-the-art rescue facility being built in Laguna Beach, Unconditional Rescue’ new home will act as a welcoming oasis for visitors and adopters.

The Chef Masters culinary extravaganza offers guests a truly sumptuous gourmet food and wine reception featuring more than 50 top Orange County chefs and restaurants, plus tastes of upscale California wines.

From 5 to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy a variety of culinary samples from renowned OC restaurants and sips from noted wine and spirits purveyors.

At 7 p.m. guests are seated for dessert, chef introductions and charity presentation. The event concludes with music and dancing provided by Flashback Heart Attack, a popular 80s cover band.

The host chefs for the event are Gregory Huerta and Araceli Gama of Terra Laguna Beach (the restaurant on the grounds of Festival of Arts).

Among the many local restaurants and chefs participating in the event:

Balboa Bay Resort & Club –Bert Agor Jr.

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific – Kevin Jones

C’est La Vie – Enrique Valenzuela & Hector Celestino

Hotel Laguna – Lucio Gomez

Marriott Newport Beach – Jonathan Stanley

Nirvana Kirchen & Pantry – Lindsay Smith

Pacific Club Newport Beach – David Martin

Pascal Olhats – Pascal Cuisine

Pendry Newport Beach & SET – Ben Martinek & James Jung

Renaissance Newport Beach – Paul Bauer

Salt Creek Grille –Joshua Alexander & Marc Johnson

SHOR – Corina Rodriguez & Manfred Lassahn

Splashes, Surf & Sand Resort – Ron Fougeray

Tango Laguna Beach – Josh Alexander & Antonio Roa

Wineries include Bianchi Vineyards and Justin Winery from Paso Robles, and Levendi Winery from Napa.

Individual tickets are $500 each. Sponsorships are available starting at $5,000. For more information and a complete lineup of restaurants and wineries, visit www.chefmasters.org.