Wienerschnitzel Continues Record-Breaking Sales, Expands Market

Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain with more than 330 locations and serving over 120 million hot dogs per year, saw same-store sales grow 16.8 percent in 2020, and the iconic hot dog franchise has not slowed down through April 2021.

Wienerschnitzel has new franchise partners in three open markets: Louisiana, Houston and Boise, Idaho. The demand has spread into the Midwest, and the brand has identified key markets for new growth.

According to Cindy Galardi Culpepper, CEO of Galardi Group, Inc. (parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee Freez) and a resident of Newport Beach, “For 60-years, Wienerschnitzel has continued to thrive thanks to a simple business model and its unique, hot dog-focused menu that also includes the iconic Tastee Freez soft-serve dessert. We couldn’t be more excited about the future and untapped potential of Wienerschnitzel in the Midwest markets.”

Wienerschnitzel achieved record sales despite disruptions in the supply chain, and shows how well the brand adapted and catered to franchisee’s needs during the pandemic.

According to Ted Milburn, Director of Franchise Development for Wienerschnitzel, the brand and its iconic hot dog menu is extremely relevant and proving to be historically resilient.

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Wienerschnitzel is one of the pioneers of the quick-service food industry that now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually. The brand gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. There are 330 Wienerschnitzel franchise restaurants in 10 states, with more in the way.

