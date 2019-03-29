Woman Burned, Cat Rescued in Apartment Fire

A woman was burned and a cat rescued in a two-alarm structure fire in an apartment complex this week, authorities reported.

Newport Beach Fire Department was dispatched to the blaze at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday at the Park Newport Apartments, near Jamboree and San Joaquin Hills roads, according to an NBFD press release.

“First in units noted smoke emitting from a fourth story apartment, with a female victim calling for help from the balcony of the involved fourth story apartment,” the statement reads.

The onsite battalion chief immediately upgraded the fire to a second alarm due to the potential life threat to the building occupants, NBFD reported.

Newport Beach truck 63 utilized their 100-foot aerial ladder to quickly rescue the female victim. She was treated and transported to a local burn center by Newport Beach paramedics.

“First in units went into an offensive attack with progressive hose lays and were able to contain the fire to the involved apartment,” the message reads.

No additional injuries were reported as a result of this fire loss.

A cat was also rescued from the apartment and turned over to the Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control.

In total, 40 firefighters from Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and Orange County Fire Authority assisted. Local police also assisted with evacuating the surrounding units.

Newport Beach fire investigators are currently investigating the cause. There was approximately $100,000 in building and content damage.

Newport Beach Fire Department officials also used the message to remind residents to plan two ways out of every structure because “every second counts.”