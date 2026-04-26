Working Wardrobes Hosts ‘Power Within’ Luncheon at Balboa Bay Club

Working Wardrobes, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people overcome barriers to meaningful employment and achieve lasting economic stability, hosted its inaugural Power Within Luncheon at the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach on March 27, 2026.

The inspiring event celebrated the courage, community, and extraordinary power of women coming together in service of something greater.

The luncheon featured an encouraging panel discussion between event honorees, each of whom brought wisdom, honesty, and heart to the conversation by sharing their personal stories of resilience and purpose – a true representation of what the Power Within means.

“Working Wardrobes was founded on the idea that the power of one act, one opportunity, and one connection can change everything, especially for those of us working toward employment and to secure our future livelihood,” said Bonni Pomush, CEO of Working Wardrobes. “Our first Power Within Luncheon was not only a celebration of that perspective, but also a recognition of the power within each of us that multiplies when we come together to collectively influence change. The honorees of this luncheon are strong examples of this, as are our incredibly hardworking and courageous clients.”

As guests arrived at the Balboa Bay Club, they networked and browsed the Bayfront Bazaar, a curated marketplace sponsored by the Brea Chamber of Commerce and Women Rising Leadership Academy, where guests could shop, connect, and discover brands such as Calisson Toys, ESG Luxury, Hypeach, and more.

During the lunch, Kim Shepherd, Power Within Emcee, guided a conversation with the event honorees:

Victoria Cabot, Member Experience Manager at The Walt Disney Company

Lindsay Oglesby, CEO of Tax Relief Advocates

Monica Olmos, Project Manager and Accounting Consultant at Fohrman & Fohrman, Inc.

Jeanne Pepper, Co-Creator of Blaze it Forward and Executive Producer & Host of the PeppTalks with Jeanne Podcast

Kara Trebs, Chief Human Capital Officer at Sunwest Bank

Following the honoree panel, one of Working Wardrobes clients, Erika Lopez, shared a deeply personal account of her journey, offering a touching glimpse into the nonprofit’s impact. Her story was a testament to the resilience it takes to rebuild and create a life grounded in stability, safety, and hope as she did for herself and her children.

In her remarks, she demonstrated not only the critical need for the services Working Wardrobes provides but also the transformative beauty of rediscovering confidence and stepping into new possibilities. Lopez also spoke of preparing for a job interview and has since secured a role as a Restorative Practices Intervention Specialist at Project Kinship.

To conclude the afternoon, Chef Jamie Gwen led a giving moment that moved guests to action in support of the organization’s mission. The giving moment was followed by the Power Within Fashion Show. Janelle Metzger, Vice President of People Team at Optum, brought Working Wardrobe’s mission to life by showcasing the final looks and feelings clients receive after participating in the organization’s program. The models embodied the same confidence, self-expression, and sense of being seen that participants in the program experience every day.

All runway outfits were curated from the Hanger Outlets and boutique, located in Costa Mesa, Garden Grove, and Laguna Niguel.

The Power Within Luncheon supported the launch of the book, “Skirts & Pants on Fire! And everything else went up in flames,” written by Working Wardrobes founder, Jerri Lee Rosen.

In 2020, the nonprofit empowered over 105,000 people to overcome barriers and step into the workforce with confidence. Then came a devastating four-alarm fire. In the months that followed, Rosen led with courage, compassion, and a community-focused lens to rebuild Working Wardrobes into an even more successful version of itself than ever before.

The book examines how Working Wardrobes was stitched back together through the dedication of thousands of volunteers, staff, and supporters. It’s more than a memoir; it’s a movement made possible by the Power Within Luncheon. The book is available on Amazon.

Each year, Working Wardrobes serves thousands of job seekers by providing no-cost assessments, training and certifications, career coaching, individualized employment plans, and professional wardrobing services. Since 1990, Working Wardrobes has helped transform the lives of over 142,000 individuals and in the community.

For more information, please visit www.workingwardrobes.org.