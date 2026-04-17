YMCA of Orange County Hosts Healthy Kids Day at Newport-Mesa Family YMCA April 18

In the spirit of connecting families, empowering youth, and engaging seniors, the YMCA of Orange County will host ‘Healthy Kids Day’ on April 18, 2026, across five of its fitness centers in Orange County, including the Newport-Mesa location at 2300 University Dr. in Newport Beach.

Healthy Kids Day is a free community initiative designed to inspire kids and their families to stay physically active, healthy, and mentally engaged throughout the summer, when screen time use often increases and social connection can decline.

At its Newport-Mesa Family YMCA location, activities include a barbecue, ice pops, bounce houses, face painting, youth fitness demonstrations, e-bike safety awareness, and a resource fair featuring local health care organizations.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at noon.

While offerings may vary, similar activities will be available at other locations, including the Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Laguna Niguel, Mission Viejo, and Pomona Valley Family YMCAs.

Healthy Kids Day will also provide a cost-saving promotion to attendees, including waived join and discounted registration fees, and discounts on summer camps, family programs, youth activities, swim lessons and personal training.

For a full list of YMCA of Orange County locations, times, and activities, please visit www.ymcaoc.org/hkd.