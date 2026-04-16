Napa in Newport Raises $1.6 Million for CureDuchenne of Newport Beach

More than two decades ago, Newport Beach-based CureDuchenne was created with one goal: to find and fund a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy.

Now, 20 years later, CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne.

One of the organization’s primary methods of raising funds is through an annual event dubbed Napa in Newport. Since its inception 12 years ago, the event has raised more than $14 million to accelerate research and improve care for those living with the progressive neuromuscular disease.

This year’s Napa in Newport was held March 20-22 at The Pendry in Fashion Island. The three-day celebration raised $1.6 million.

The weekend began on Friday with two intimate vintner dinners hosted by Peter Michael Winery and Simon Family Estate, bringing together winemakers and guests ahead of the main festivities.

The signature black-tie gala on Saturday opened with a Grand Tasting featuring 29 top Napa Valley wineries pouring limited-production, highly rated wines and offering exclusive access to the vintners.

Guests then enjoyed a multi-course dinner crafted by Chef Colin Bedford, Executive Chef at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel. Each table was hosted by a different Napa Valley Vintner, curating tableside pairings for the gourmet meal.

Dillion Le, a 13-year-old singer and pianist living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, performed “The Climb” and received a standing ovation.

Following the dinner, a lively auction featured rare wines, luxury travel, and private dining experiences.

Guests danced the night away after the gala at a VIP After Party at The Elwood Club, Pendry Newport Beach’s private Cabaret Room.

The three-day celebration concluded with a Brunch & Bubbles finale featuring curated pairings and sparkling wines from Napa Valley vintner JCB. Sponsors included South Coast Plaza, Parea Travel, and Uncharted.

During the dinner portion of Napa in Newport, Debra Miller, founder and CEO of CureDuchenne, told attendees that when she and her husband Paul started CureDuchenne after learning that their son, Hawken, was diagnosed with CureDuchenne, they knew nothing about nonprofits, but they had hope, love and determination.

“There are some people in this room that joined us in this cause and enabled us, early on, to get started and to move forward,” she said. “At this point, we are so proud and happy to be able to show tangible results of what we’ve done with your incredible donations and generosity over the years.”

She then invited her son, Hawken, 29, to come to the stage.

“Thank you so much for being here tonight. I just feel so overwhelmed with emotion right now, just to see all of you come together and just see how much love is in the room,” said Hawken. “I’ve been doing really well in this clinical trial that I’ve been blessed to be able to participate in after waiting for almost 22 years to get into the trial. I’m happy to announce my heart function is better than it ever has been, and I’m also driving again. I have been able to do so many more things that I once needed help to do that now I can do all my own, little things from being able to wash my own hair to help myself put on my own clothes and brush my hair. I feel so blessed to be able to have those. I still continue to have dreams, but now they feel more solid. Thanks to how I’m doing, thanks to all of you guys, I am able to have a career, eventually start a family, and just be able to mentor other guys.”

Hawken concluded by stating that due to generosity in helping their cause, “I think you guys have saved my life.”

Paul and Emily Michael of Peter Michael Winery, the Vintner Chairs of Napa in Newport, were introduced.

“I’m nervous. I mean, how can I follow Paul, Deborah and Hawkins? I’m speechless,” Paul Michael told the audience. “The joy of wine brings people together, and there’s nothing like community. We have respect and admiration for the Miller family, their courage is just extraordinary. It really is. On behalf of our extended winery family, it’s an honor to be pouring with so many other fabulous wines. We’re very proud to play a small part toward fundraising. Tonight, it’s all about CureDuchenne. It really is our honor and pleasure to be here.”

CureDuchenne has announced that the 13th annual Napa in Newport will be held March 5 – March 7 at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort, and will be chaired by 2025 Winemaker of the Year Jesse Katz. Known for his acclaimed labels, including Aperture, Devil Proof, Prophet and Poet, and The Setting, Katz has earned international recognition for his wines and is deeply committed to philanthropy.

The event’s featured chef will be Dustin Valette, Chef/Owner of Valette, The Matheson, Roof 106, and Valette Wines. The 2027 event will be expanded to a multi-day celebration, and a waiting list is now available at www.NapaInNewport.org.

All weekend activities benefit CureDuchenne and help fund research, patient care, and life-changing treatments for those living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare and progressive disease that affects roughly one in 5,000 male births and is 100 percent fatal. For more information, visit www.cureduchenne.org.