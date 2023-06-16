Writing Wednesdays: Positive Journaling in Sherman Gardens Starts June 21

Share this:

Join local writer Ellen Bell as she shares the wellness benefits of Positive Journaling and the simple ways you can cultivate your own personal writing practice starting Wednesday, June 21.

This five-week course will focus on fostering emotions such as gratitude, curiosity, serenity, and joy and will use the tranquil garden setting for inspiration.

Research shows that regular positive journaling can boost optimism, increase positive emotions and enhance our physical and mental well-being. What better place to plant seeds of happiness than in the natural beauty of the garden?

There is no need to be an experienced writer to enjoy the benefits of this fun and uplifting practice. Writing materials will be provided.

Ellen Bell is an author and freelance writer. She is a certified Mindfulness Meditation Teacher with a specialty in the practice of Positive Journaling for wellness.

The cost of the course is $100 for members and $125 for nonmembers. Classes are held June 21, 28, July 5, 19, and 26 (no class on July 12), from 10 to 11 a.m.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar. For more info visit www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.