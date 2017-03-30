Balboa Island Parade Seeks Volunteers and Entries

It may be more than two months away, but the community is already preparing for the 24th annual Balboa Island Parade and After Party on Sunday, June 4.

This year’s theme is “Bridge to Summer Fun,” which is fitting since the iconic Balboa Island Bridge is indeed the gateway for locals and visitor to enjoy all that the Island has to offer.

Applications are now being accepted for entry into the Balboa Island Parade. The parade includes marching bands, classic cars, drill teams, pet parades, costumed characters, and other participants.

To apply contact Pat Nangle at [email protected] or pick up an application at Hersey’s Market, Wilma’s, Starbucks or the Persimmon Tree, all on Balboa Island.

The parade committee will make its selection by May 9 from the completed applications and invite entries to participate.

The parade also needs volunteers to assist with a variety of duties. Anyone interested can attend the next parade meeting at Wilma’s on Balboa Island on Wednesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Captain Jack at [email protected]