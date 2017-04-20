Bike and Pedestrian Safety Operations

The Newport Beach Police Department will be conducting focused Bike & Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operations on Monday.

Extra officers will be on duty patrolling areas that are frequented by bicyclists and pedestrians, and where recent traffic collisions have occurred, in an effort to reduce injuries.

Education and enforcement will be targeted at drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians alike. The officers will be focused on specific offenses including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, and any other dangerous activities.

Enforcement will be taken for observed violations when vehicles failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, or when pedestrians fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way.

Citations will be issued to bicyclists who fail to follow the same traffic laws that apply to motorists, and to drivers who fail to share the road safely with bicyclists.

Bicycle riders are reminded to always wear a helmet; those under the age of 18 are required to wear a helmet by law. Pedestrians should only cross the street in marked crosswalks or at corners.

Bicycle and pedestrian fatalities are rising in California as more people use these non-motorized means of transportation. Locally, the Newport Beach Police Department has investigated 14 fatal and 422 injury collisions involving pedestrians and bicyclists during the past three years.

In California in 2013, there were 701 pedestrians and 141 bicyclists killed, accounting for more than 28 percent of all traffic fatalities.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.