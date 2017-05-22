Benefit: CASA Raises $1 Million at Black & White Ball

By Petrina Friede | NB Indy

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County held its annual Celebration of Children: Black & White Ball, which took place on Saturday, April 22, at The Island Hotel in Newport Beach.

Wickedly sophisticated black décor splashed with red created a “Casino Royale” James Bond atmosphere that encouraged the elegantly attired CASA supporters to let loose and enjoy themselves to the max!

Top libation brands flowed through hand-chiseled ice, 97 upscale silent auction items nudged spending, and strategically-placed gambling tables stimulated conversation.

An innovative wine display for bottle purchase was just one of the interest-stimulating mood enhancing features of this over-the-top fundraising evening!

The 370 guests took fashion cues from each other by studying superbly dressed ladies in floor-length gowns and towering stilettos.

With spirits running so high, it is no wonder that the CASA gala again raised over $1 million—the third year in a row they have hit that mark.

Credit should be given to the three-couple co-chairs Dana & Tom Chou, Michelle & David Fisher, and Susan & Dennis Leibel, as well as the gala committee and also Linda Young, whose design team created the stunning atmosphere.

Other notables were Judge Maria Hernandez, who delivered a remarkable keynote address, and the honoring of Lourdes & Ted Nark and Wendy & Larry Tenebaum as Children’s Champions.

Andrea Schoembs was also honored as the Advocate of the Year. Wells Fargo received thanks as the Outstanding Corporation. Thanks to Lugano Diamonds for their brilliant donation as well as all the live donors whose contributions began with an astonishing $100 K!

CASA is indeed a life changing advocacy group for so many at-risk youth, and everyone who serves this organization should be applauded!

Visit CASAOC.org for more information.