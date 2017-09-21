CdM’s ‘Flower Streets’ Signage in Bloom

It may not be springtime, but the street signs in Corona del Mar are in bloom.

The Corona del Mar Business Improvement District recently completed a project to install decorative flower street signs along East Coast Highway through the CdM business district.

The new signs include a colorful illustration of the flower in which the street is named. The project also included switching out the Coast Highway signs at the non-traffic signal or signalized crosswalk intersections for new ones with the city’s sailboat logo.

A group of city officials, council members, Corona del Mar BID and Chamber of Commerce members met at the corner of PCH and Narcissus Avenue Tuesday to celebrate.

Newport Beach City Councilman Scott Peotter, who represents the district that covers CdM, said he loves the creative and colorful signs.

“The flower streets have always been identified as ‘The flower streets’ and this is just one more way to reinforce that identity,” said Peotter, who lives on one of the iconic streets.

A total of 52 signs were ordered, but only 48 were installed because there were a few locations (Acacia, Begonia and Carnation, and one section of PCH) that don’t have a northbound side. The city will hang on to the extras in case the signs need to be replaced in the future, Newport Beach Public Information Officer Mary Locey explained.

Corona del Mar BID fully funded the project to include design, sign fabrication and installation. The total estimated cost is $14,962.60 (as of Thursday), but they are still waiting on the final invoice and the final figure could change slightly.

This is a physical display of the BID’s membership fees at work in the village, noted Chairman of the Board Bernie Svalstad.

“We’re excited about it,” Svalstad said. “Everything that brings the village together is a way to build enthusiasm and sales, and just one more factor to hopefully keep people here (to do business).”

It’s all about highlighting the uniqueness of the Corona del Mar village and its flora-themed streets, agreed CdM Chamber of Commerce President Linda Leonhard.

“The whole premise is to accentuate the flower streets,” she said.

This is the only area in the city with themed street signs, Locey confirmed.

The Corona del Mar BID brought this spearheaded this project and brought it forward to the city, Locey said.

“We love to see this kind of community input, enthusiasm and volunteerism,” Peotter said.

The city was on board, but it took some time to work out the details.

The blooming signage stemmed from the BID’s Marguerite intersection improvements that began in 2014.

It has taken about three years to put it all together, Svalstad explained. This is one part of the improvements they’ve been working on, he added. Another upcoming project the BID is working on is a modern and comprehensive parking study for the village.

They wanted a larger sign style, but that didn’t work out, Svalstad said. There were size limitations due to the process of mounting on the pole, Peotter explained.

As for the old signs, residents can take home a piece of the village when the classic street markers are auctioned off during the 39th Annual Corona del Mar Christmas Walk, hosted by the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce. The nostalgic campaign is currently being planned and the vintage signs will be stored at the city warehouse until the Dec. 3 event.

For more information, visit CdMVillage.com