Forbes Travel Guide Awards Five Stars to Pelican Hill Resort

The Resort at Pelican Hill and The Spa at Pelican Hill have both earned the highest rating of Five Stars in the 59th annual Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards.

Defined as a Five-Star destination unto itself for the fifth consecutive year, Pelican Hill remains Newport Beach’s first and only, among the 175 hotels and resorts worldwide this year.

“Forbes Travel Guide’s highly sophisticated approach to rating the world’s finest properties parallels our service approach to personalizing experiences for the most discerning guests,” said Irvine Company Resort Properties President Ralph Grippo. “Every day at Pelican Hill, some of the hospitality industry’s finest service professionals focus on personalized details and gracious, thoughtful service delivery in our coastal destination and a Resort setting like no other.”

Maintaining its distinction as the only Five-Star spa in Newport Beach, The Spa at Pelican Hill earned its eighth consecutive Five Star Award, as one of just 56 worldwide to earn the top Forbes Travel Guide rating this year.

The Five Star Award for spas recognizes an exceptional experience with no detail overlooked, uncompromising service and extraordinary design and facilities.

Since opening in late 2008, The Resort at Pelican Hill has earned numerous accolades from hospitality ratings like Forbes Travel Guide and AAA, as well as respected magazines, including Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Golf Digest, Golf Magazine, Andrew Harper’s Hideaway Report and Wine Spectator.

Set on 504 acres by the Pacific Ocean in Newport Beach, The Resort at Pelican Hill features 128 villas with coastal views, 204 bungalow guest rooms and suites with private terraces; world-class restaurants, an iconic “Coliseum Pool,” one of the largest circular pools anywhere with tiered decks and luxurious cabanas; and Pelican Hill Golf Club with 36 dramatic holes designed by Tom Fazio, nearly all with ocean panoramas. For more information, visit PelicanHill.com.