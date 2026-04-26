Visit Newport Beach Appoints Caitlin Corbin as Director of Communications

Visit Newport Beach, the official destination marketing organization for one of California’s most iconic coastal communities, announced the appointment of Caitlin Corbin as Director of Communications.

A born-and-raised Southern Californian and celebrated figure in Orange County public relations, Corbin brings nearly a decade of agency experience representing the region’s most distinguished luxury hospitality brands, earning a reputation for giving Newport Beach and the greater Orange County region a true global spotlight.

In this pivotal role, Corbin will serve as the strategic lead for all communications efforts onbehalf of Visit Newport Beach, elevating and protecting the destination’s brand reputation while driving maximum exposure across key domestic and international markets. She will be responsible for bringing the Newport Beach story to life among targeted audiences through expert media relations, press campaigns, social media strategy, media missions, and authentic storytelling that moves travelers to visit, generating high-value tourism and meaningful economic impact for the community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Caitlin to the Visit Newport Beach team at such an exciting moment for our destination,” said Ashley Johnson, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Visit Newport Beach. “Her deep expertise in luxury hospitality, paired with an authentic understanding of Newport Beach’s unique sense of place, makes her exceptionally well-positioned to elevate our global communications strategy. Caitlin’s proven ability to craft compelling narratives and secure meaningful visibility will play a critical role in strengthening our brand, amplifying our story, and driving high-value visitation to our community.”

Corbin arrives at Visit Newport Beach with an impressive agency track record representing marquee local and national luxury brands.

Locally, she has served as communications counsel for VEA Newport Beach, Balboa Bay Resort, and Irvine Company Retail Properties, developing a deep, firsthand knowledge of Newport Beach’s luxury market, media ecosystem, and community identity.

Her national portfolio is equally distinguished, including The Ritz-Carlton, Fairmont Hotels, EOS Hospitality, and Omni Hotels, among others, demonstrating her ability to earn placements and build brand equity for luxury hospitality clients from coast to coast.

Widely recognized as one of the foremost PR practitioners in Orange County, Corbin has built her career on delivering multifaceted media results across press, digital, and social channels. Her specialties include media relations, announcement strategies, social media campaigns, high-profile media missions, and destination storytelling, with a particular gift for hotel and restaurant openings, events, and seasonal launches.

Her work has earned an HSMAI Adrian Award for excellence in hospitality marketing, and she has shepherded clients to extraordinary industry recognition, including James Beard Foundation Award honors, Michelin Star designations, and coveted placements on the world’s top travel lists.

“While I’ve had the opportunity to travel the world and live in different parts of the country, nothing compares to the golden shores of Southern California. Among them, Newport Beach stands out as the crown jewel,” said Corbin. “This world-class coastal destination is a welcome place for everyone, offering incredible hotels and resorts, exceptional dining and shopping, and endless opportunities for exploration. I have a deep appreciation for this beautiful community and all that makes it so special, and I’m thrilled to represent and help amplify the Newport Beach story in this new role.”

Visit Newport Beach Inc. is the official Destination Marketing Organization for the City of Newport Beach. As a 501(c)6 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the destination and driving economic growth by attracting leisure and conference visitors, Visit Newport Beach partners with the tourism and hospitality industry to enhance visitor spending, ultimately contributing to the community’s quality of life. Through strategic sales, marketing, advertising, and public relations efforts, the organization positions Newport Beach as a premier travel and conference destination.

For more information, please visit www.VisitNewportBeach.com.