UBS Financial Advisors in Newport Beach Named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State

UBS Wealth Management US announced today that nine financial advisors based in the Southern California and Hawaii areas of the firm’s Pacific Desert Market – including two in Newport Beach – have been named to the Forbes 2026 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list.

The UBS advisors from Newport Beach are Panfang “Pam” Fu and Lynne Sebastian.

“We celebrate these financial advisors for their professionalism, commitment, and the deep relationships they build with their clients,” said Justin Frame, Pacific Desert Market Executive at UBS. “These advisors take the time to listen, understand what matters most, and craft customized financial strategies that align with each client’s goals. We are thrilled by their accomplishments and honored to see them recognized.”

The tenth annual ranking of Forbes America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors features 100 women with proven track records who manage cumulative assets of more than $400 billion, and more than 2,800 women across the country with proven track records, collectively managing nearly $4 trillion in assets.

Forbes’ rankings were compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank candidates nominated by their firms.

UBS is a leading global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions, and products.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm operates in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).