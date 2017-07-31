Leadership in Heels Speaker Series at Pacific Club Aug. 2

After a sold-out Leadership in Heels speaker series event dubbed “He Said, She Said” on July 27 at the Center Club in Costa Mesa that discussed the gender communication gap from a man’s point of view, the seminar continues on Wednesday, Aug. 2 with “He Said, She Said, Bridging the Gender Communication Gap Between a Man and a Woman, Part 2.”

The event will be held at The Pacific Club (4110 MacArthur Boulevard in Newport Beach) from 5 to 7 p.m. and feature panelists Bob Adamik (neuroleadership expert), Charles Antis (business leader), Donavon Jackson (corporate relationship manager) and Russ Williams (clarity conversationalist specialist).

Leadership in Heels Founder and CEO Scharrell Jackson will lead an intimate conversation with dynamic men who are willing to share their vulnerable secrets about how to better communicate with women. The Living Room Experience will provide attendees with more time to network, ask burning questions and maybe even win raffle prizes. Come prepared to learn how to become a better communicator with the opposite sex at home, work and in your community.

The cost of this event is $75 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres and wine. Tickets can be purchased at lih-fromamanspointofview.eventbrite.com.

For more information on Leadership in Heels, visit scharrelljackson.com.