Hoag Names Dr. Adam Kanter as Executive Medical Director of Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute

Hoag Hospital has named Adam Kanter, M.D., F.A.A.N.S, the new Executive Medical Director of the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute.

Dr. Kanter will lead a multidisciplinary team of experts focused on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, brain and skull-base tumors, concussion, epilepsy, Parkinson’s and other movement disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, pain management, sleep disorders and stroke.

His appointment comes at a transformational time for neurosciences care, research and innovation at Hoag. Last November, the hospital received a $50 million gift from longtime Newport Beach philanthropist Richard Pickup to establish the Richard H. Pickup Center for Brain Health at Hoag, a powerhouse of innovation that will pioneer new, whole-family centered approaches to brain health and healthy aging.

A cornerstone of the Richard H. Pickup Center for Brain Health will be prevention, early detection and care for cognitive impairment and mental health disorders.

Dr. Kanter is expected to build on Hoag’s growing strength in groundbreaking neuroscience research, clinical trials, technological innovation and world-class patient care.

“Stepping into this role, my priority is to integrate the latest research and technology with the exceptional level of compassion that defines Hoag’s care. I’m here to help contribute to meaningful improvements in our patients’ lives, embracing innovation and AI, but not at the expense of the human touch that sets us apart,” Dr. Kanter said. “My approach is to listen actively, learn continuously, and collaborate effectively with our dedicated team of leadership and providers. It’s a privilege to be a part of the Hoag family and community, and I am driven by our collective potential to make a difference together.”

Dr. Kanter is a board-certified neurosurgeon with subspecialized fellowship training in both spine and neurological surgery. A respected researcher, inventor and surgeon, he is a leading expert in minimally invasive and lateral access surgical techniques.

Prior to joining Hoag, Dr. Kanter served as chief of spine surgery and as professor of neurosurgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. As a physician leader, Dr. Kanter has served as a key member of several major neurosurgical societies, including chair of the AANS/CNS Spine Section and president of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery.

“Hoag led a national search to identify the best candidate to continue to propel Hoag’s Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute forward and am confident that Dr. Kanter is that person,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag. “His expertise and commitment to innovation will advance Hoag’s role as a preeminent destination for neuroscience.”

Hoag’s Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute consistently ranks among the highest in the nation in Neurology and Neurosurgery. The institute’s comprehensive, collaborative approach to care results in stellar outcomes and world-class care in all aspects of neurosciences, including stroke, for which it ranked high performing in 2023-2024 by U.S. News & World Report.

To learn more about the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute, visit www.hoag.org/neuro.

In loving celebration of the life of Richard H. Pickup, who died unexpectedly on April 24, the family has established a memorial tribute fund in support of Hoag’s Richard H. Pickup Center for Brain Health. Richard was a visionary philanthropist whose acts of generosity have left a transformational legacy at Hoag and throughout the Orange County community.

To make an online donation, please visit www.hoaghospitalfoundation.org/richard-pickup-tribute.html. Gifts may also be mailed to the Hoag Hospital Foundation at 330 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663. Please include a memo indicating “Richard H. Pickup” so gifts can be directed to the fund in support of the Richard H. Pickup Center for Brain Health.