Library Offers Free Genealogy Workshops

Newport Beach Public Library is launching a series of free Genealogy Workshops beginning March 1 at the Central Library.

The series, which includes eight classes progressing from an introduction to the library’s genealogy databases, Ancestry and HeritageQuest, to more advanced research techniques with tips for exploring census data, immigration, land, probate and other government records, will be held in the Central Library Media Lab at 7 p.m., every other Wednesday from March 1 to June 7.

The classes will be taught by Library Assistant Sarah Emmerson, who holds a certificate from Boston University’s Genealogical Research Program, in addition to 25 years of experience researching her own family tree.

According to Emmerson, “It is not required that participants attend all eight classes, but the classes will build on each other so it is recommended that people new to genealogy research start the series from the beginning, while those who are already adept at genealogy research may do well to pick and choose whichever classes pertain to their interests.”

Attendees must have a Newport Beach Public Library card to participate. Online registration is required to attend the classes. A complete schedule of classes is listed on the Newport Beach Public Library website at newportbeachlibrary.org/calendar/genealogy-series.

For more information on programs at the Newport Beach Public Library, please call (949) 717-3800, option 2 or visit the website at newportbeachlibrary.org.