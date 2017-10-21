Man Convicted of Robbing Marijuana Dealers at Newport Coast Resort

A man was found guilty Wednesday of robbing several marijuana dealers at gunpoint during two large scale drug deals at a Newport Coast resort.

Thomas Lamarr Prince, 40, of Anaheim also received a sentencing enhancement for a prior robbery conviction in Los Angeles in 2015. He could be sentenced up to 25 years state prison.

On Feb.18 and March 21, Prince met the victims in a parking lot in Newport Coast to purchase large quantities of marijuana worth over $100,000, according to the Orange County District Attorney.

On each occasion, the defendant drove the victims to a nearby resort to conduct the illegal exchange inside a private hotel villa where he then robbed them at gunpoint.

He stole 60 pounds of marijuana during the first incident and 90 pounds the second time. He also stole the victims’ personal belongings.

The Newport Beach Police Department investigated this case.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 15 at 9 a.m.