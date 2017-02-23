Charity Spotlight: MOMS Orange County Gets Grant and New Director

Newport Beach resident has joined MOMS Orange County, a nonprofit organization serving low-income pregnant women, as director, strategic partnerships and communication.

Pronk-Dunn began her nonprofit career as the director of public relations for Goodwill Industries of Orange County. She then went on to serve as media relations officer for CHOC Children’s Hospital and later was promoted to director of foundation relations for CHOC Children’s Foundation. In addition, Pronk-Dunn has worked as a consultant, assisting nonprofit organizations secure major funding through government and philanthropic foundations.

With more than 30 years of professional experience in fundraising and communications, she specializes in grant writing, specifically for healthcare, youth development, those with disabilities, foster youth and veterans. She is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton.

“Andrea brings a valuable skill set to our organization and is an integral member of our fund development team,” said Pamela Pimentel, RN, CEO of MOMS Orange County. “We are proud to bring her on board to impact our growing organization.”

MOMS Orange County also recently received a $72,693 grant from the HealthCare Foundation for Orange County with Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian of Newport Beach as the hospital partner.

The grant was part of HFOC’s 2017 Grant Awards and will be used to support the MOMS Orange County’s Pregnancy and Diabetes Program by providing diabetes screenings, prevention education and support to at-risk mothers and babies.

According to a 2011 Orange County Health Care Agency report, gestational diabetes was a common, serious prenatal condition, affecting over seven percent of pregnancies, or 1 in 14 women. Unfortunately, like other forms of type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes is most prevalent in low-income and minority populations. Risks of gestational diabetes to both mothers and babies are extensive and include prematurity, excessive birth weight, high blood pressure, respiratory distress syndrome and other problems.

MOMS Orange County’s Pregnancy and Diabetes Program is designed to prevent high-risk pregnant women from developing gestational diabetes and improve birth outcomes for babies born to high-risk and diabetic mothers.

MOMS Orange County is expecting to serve approximately 2,000 mothers and 1,500 babies living in Central Orange County during the grant period.

“Hoag is honored to partner with MOMS Orange County on such a pivotal program that is improving the lives of at-risk pregnant women and babies in our community,” said Gwyn P. Parry, M.D., director, Department of Community Health and Community Benefit Programs at Hoag.

For more information, visit momsorangecounty.org.