100 Years of National Parks

Posted On 29 Dec 2016
This year marks the 100th year of the National Park Service. With that in mind, we recently completed a 10-day trip to multiple parks in the Utah and Arizona area. These included Zion, Bryce, Arches, and Grand Canyon National Parks. We then traveled to Monument Valley including the beauty of light striking Antelope Slot Canyon’s narrow sandstone walls. There also was a river raft ride down Glen Canyon.

— All photos by Jim Roberts & Kathy Leek ©

 

enjoyingtheview

gcsunset

inspirationpoint

lonerider1117

matherpoint4

mittens

monumentval10

redcliffshorses

slot2

thewindows

threesisters

