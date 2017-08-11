Charity Spotlight: Shamba Walk to Benefit Project Hope Alliance

Jacob Shaw, owner of The Shamba Way gym in Costa Mesa, has a big heart. Family, friends, and community are paramount to him. He is fueled by his passion to help people and does this daily by coaching individuals in fitness and nutrition to transform their lives. He believes we experience greater achievements when we work together.

Fueled with this passion to help others and the belief that we are stronger together, Coach Jake and the Shamba Way Community are hosting a charitable event to raise funds for the more than 28,000 homeless kids in Orange County.

He is partnering with Project Hope Alliance, whose mission is to end the cycle of homelessness, one child at a time, on The Shamba Walk, to be held Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 from 7 a.m. to noon at Newport Harbor High School.

Participants can sign up in teams of three and complete a relay that includes a one-mile farmer carry with additional obstacles located at various stations throughout the walk.

The goal is to help raise at least $10,000 for Project Hope Alliance, which is committed to providing homeless children and youth from kindergarten through age 24 with the tools and opportunities that they need to learn their way to a better tomorrow. In this work, the organization has spent the last 28 years developing unique and effective education and family stability program models that serve the needs of homeless children in Orange County.

Project Hope Alliance is a purpose-driven organization with twin goals: lifting needful families up from homelessness and eliminating obstacles that prevent homeless children from attending and excelling in school. Since 2012, the organization has moved more than 800 children and parents out of homelessness. Currently, Project Hope Alliance supports more than 400 children attending 91 different schools in 31 cities throughout Orange County.

To register for Shamba Walk or for more information, visit projecthopealliance.org/events.