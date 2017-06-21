Quantcast
‘Surfing Circle of Honor’ Breaks World Record

A total of 511 surfers hold hands and form a circle in Huntington Beach on Tuesday, breaking a Guinness World Record for largest surfing paddle out. — Photo by Jim Collins ©

Newport Beach’s northern neighbor on the California coastline, Huntington Beach, lived up to its “Surf City” nickname Tuesday as several hundred surfers paddled out into the water, held hands and broke a world record.

In celebration of International Surfing Day, the HB International Surfing Museum organized the “Surfing Circle of Honor” just past the pier.

“A circle of solidarity, to honor surfing culture and heritage, our next generation surfers, our healthy surfing playgrounds, and celebrating surfing in the summer [Olympic] games, and to support our International Surfing Museum,” officials explained on the museum’s website.

The 511 surfers (and one dog) broke the Guinness World Records’  “largest surfing paddle out” category.

For more information, visit surfingmuseum.org.

Hundreds of surfers wait in the street before heading out into the water. — Photo by Jim Collins ©

Surfers hold hands to form a circle as they break a world record and the Orange County Sheriff's Harbor Patrol boat sprays water into the air in the background. — Photo by Jim Collins ©

Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize (center) holds the Guinness World Record certificate for largest surfing paddle out and cheers alongside HB International Surfing Museum Executive Director Diana Dehm (left), the Guinness World Records official (middle, background), and others. — Photo by Jim Collins ©

