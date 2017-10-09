Quantcast
VP Pence Visits Newport Beach

Posted On 09 Oct 2017
Protesters outside Pelican Hill Resort, where U.S. Vice President Mike Pence held a fundraiser Monday.
— Photo by Christopher Trela ©

Vice President Mike Pence visited Newport Beach today for a political fundraiser at the Resort at Pelican Hill.

A crowd of about 40 protesters showed up with signs and chants outside the Newport Coast resort, as well as a heavy presence of police. There was also a small group of people with supportive signs nearby.

The luncheon was reportedly hosted by Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel and her husband, Shawn, of the Republican National Committee.

Although the main section of the resort was still taking lunch reservations, a side entrance into the property was blocked off.

