2024 Optimism Cal Tri Newport Dunes Returns Sunday, Nov. 3

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort and Cal Tri Events present the 2024 Optimism Cal Tri Newport Dunes on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This historic triathlon, founded in 1978 as the Human Race Triathlon, continues to hold its place as the longest-running triathlon in the world operating from the same location. With an expected registration of nearly 2,000 participants, the event serves as the Cal Tri Events National Championship Race, welcoming athletes and their supporters to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach.

Participants ranging in age from 7 to 82 will come from across 30 states and seven countries to compete in a range of events. This year’s race offers 21 event options, including triathlon, triathlon relay, run-bike-run, swim-bike, swim-run, swim and run at both the sprint and Olympic distance.

The races are ideal for athletes of all ages and experience levels and include categories for youth participants.

The triathlon will take place at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, with the swim and run portions set within the resort, while the cycling route follows scenic Back Bay Drive and Eastbluff Drive. Spectators can cheer on their favorite athletes.

The event presents a significant opportunity for community involvement. Volunteers are encouraged to participate, with donations made to UC Irvine Sailing & Rowing in recognition of each volunteer’s time. This initiative is part of Cal Tri Events’ goal to help raise $50,000 for nonprofits.

For more details on the race, event options, and to register, please visit https://newportdunes.californiatriathlon.org.