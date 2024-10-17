13th Annual Getzlaf Golf Shootout Raises Nearly $500K for CureDuchenne

Share this:

The 13th annual Getzlaf Golf Shootout, a marquee event supporting CureDuchenne’s mission to find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, raised nearly $500,000, continuing the legacy of community and impact.

This year, a new chapter began as Ryan and Paige Getzlaf officially handed over hosting duties to Anaheim Ducks All-Star Right Wing Troy Terry and his wife Danielle. The Terrys, parents to a 16-month-old son, are eager to follow in the footsteps of the Getzlafs and grow the event’s impact in the fight against Duchenne.

Ryan Getzlaf, who captained the Anaheim Ducks for 17 seasons, and his wife Paige, have been at the helm of the Getzlaf Golf Shootout for 13 years, helping raise more than $6.3 million to fund critical research for Duchenne.

This year’s event, held at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point September 13 and 14, not only raised crucial funds for research but also marked a symbolic passing of the torch to a new generation of leadership.

“This event has been a huge part of our lives for over a decade, and Paige and I are deeply honored by the support we’ve received from the community year after year,” said Ryan Getzlaf. “While it’s bittersweet to step back, we couldn’t be more excited to see Troy and Danielle take the reins. They’re passionate about this cause, and I know they’ll bring incredible support to what has become a very special tradition.”

Troy Terry, a two-time NHL All-Star, and his wife Danielle are embracing the opportunity with enthusiasm and a deep personal connection to the cause, as they begin this journey much like the Getzlafs did—new parents committed to making a difference.

“We are excited and honored to carry forward this amazing tradition that Ryan and Paige built,” said Troy Terry. “Duchenne mainly affects boys and young men and with a young son of our own, this cause hits close to home for us. We can’t wait to lead this event to even greater heights alongside CureDuchenne. Together, we’re going to make a real impact for the thousands of families facing Duchenne.”

Debra Miller, founder and CEO of CureDuchenne, expressed her gratitude to both the Getzlafs and the Terrys for their dedication to the cause.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Ryan and Paige for their 13 years of tireless commitment to raising awareness and funds for Duchenne research,” said Miller. “They have truly left a legacy that has changed lives and driven progress toward a cure. And we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Troy and Danielle as our new hosts. Together, we are going to accelerate research and bring hope – and treatments – to thousands of families affected by Duchenne.”

The weekend event was packed with unforgettable moments, beginning with an MVP Dinner on Friday evening for players and sponsors. CureDuchenne co-founders Debra and Paul Miller shared updates on the organization’s mission and progress, and their son Hawken shared a heartfelt message on the evening’s theme of legacy.

Hawken, a 27-year-old living with Duchenne, asked guests to change the future for this generation and the next generation of boys living with Duchenne by giving them a life unencumbered by disability.

Silent and live auctions drew excitement and raised funds for the cause, with generous bidders walking away with once-in-a-lifetime trips and experiences.

Golfers teed off at Saturday’s tournament, which featured on-course appearances by the Anaheim Ducks Power Players and Wild Wing, games and giveaways, a dunk tank, and hole-in-one opportunities to win a Porsche. Participants were treated to delicious food throughout the day provided by Hobo Co. Pizza, Solo tacos Catering, Wahoo’s Fish Taco, The Cannery, The Butchery, Bad to the Bone, Milk and Cookies, and Crepe Story.

Beverages were supplied by Brewery X, Simon Family Vineyards, Lava, Happy Dad, Titos, Hammer Vodka and Califino, while Monster Energy’s IV drinks kept everyone energized for a day of friendly competition and fun.

The event’s success would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors, including Porsche, F&F Capital Group, WHGC P.L.C., Air Control Systems, Ayres Hotels, Ayres Construction Company, Independent Capital Management, Inc., Engels Janzen, Wayne Sanderson Farms, TSG Wealth Management, Monster Energy, PMG, Crepe Story, Happy Dad, and The Butchery.

For more information about the Getzlaf Golf Shootout, please visit www.getzlafgolf.org.

About CureDuchenne: Twenty years ago, CureDuchenne was created with one goal: to find and fund a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy. Today, CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne.

CureDuchenne’s innovative venture philanthropy model has advanced transformative treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, including 18 projects that advanced to human clinical trials and multiple projects to overcome the limitations of exon-skipping and gene therapy.

In addition, CureDuchenne contributed early funding to the first FDA-approved Duchenne drug, pioneered the first and only Duchenne physical and occupational therapist certification program and created an innovative biobank and data registry, accelerating research toward a cure.

For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org.

