25th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Announces 2024 Programming

The Newport Beach Film Festival has announced programming for its 25th annual Film Festival that runs October 17 through 24.

The Festival will screen 112 films from 19 countries including 16 World Premieres, 10 U.S. Premieres, 16 North American Premieres, 13 West Coast Premieres, and 10 Southern California Premieres.

The previously announced Opening Night screening will be the World Premiere of Simon West’s “Old Guy.” Closing Night will be a screening of Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain” starring Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin.

“This year’s programmed lineup unites exciting upcoming awards contenders with filmmakers from all over the world to create an incredible experience for our 25th-anniversary audience.” said Gregg Schwenk, CEO and Executive Director of NBFF. “We are honored to be sharing this selection of awe-inspiring storytelling with our loyal Orange County audience, and we are looking forward to announcing more events in the weeks approaching the Festival.”

The Newport Beach Film Festival has selected multiple Centerpiece films including Steve McQueen’s “Blitz,” an Apple Original Film starring Saoirse Ronan and Harris Dickinson; the World Premiere of “Lost & Found In Cleveland” directed by Marisa Guterman and Keith Gerchak starring Martin Sheen, June Squibb, Liza Weil and Dennis Haysbert; “Nightbitch,” directed by Marielle Heller and starring Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Snowden, Emmett Snowden; Joshua Oppenheimer’s “The End” starring Tilda Swinton, Michael Shannon & George MacKay; Tim Fehlbaum’s “September 5” with star Peter Sarsgaard in attendance; and “The Piano Lesson” directed by Malcolm Washington and starring John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler and Samuel L Jackson.

Eight international films have been selected as part of the Festival’s Spotlight section from countries including Australia, Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Spain and The United Kingdom.

The Newport Beach Film Festival is the largest international cinema event in coastal Southern California, connecting its audience with the very best in independent and international films. In addition to the programmed selection of films, the Festival also presents nightly parties and events featuring more than 60 culinary partners.

For more information on the complete line-up and to purchase tickets, please visit https://newportbeachfilmfest.com.