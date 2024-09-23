Sweetgreen in Fashion Island Introduces Seasonal Version of Top Selling Harvest Bowl

Share this:

Last month, Sweetgreen opened a restaurant in Fashion Island different than most Sweetgreen eateries in that it adds automation to the experience.

It’s one of only a handful of locations in the country that features the restaurant’s new Infinite Kitchen technology which takes on the process of assembling meals. Sweetgreen’s Infinite Kitchen is designed to increase consistency, efficiency, and productivity while also enhancing the team member and customer experience.

This is farm-to-table fast food taken to another level. The bowls come out looking picture-perfect and ready to enjoy. They are served in recyclable containers ready to consume on the spot or take back to your office or home.

And don’t worry—the new automated system will not take away jobs. Sweetgreen said their team members remain the heart and soul of the operation. Whether it’s the fresh prep in the open kitchen, customer assistance at the ordering counter, or putting finishing touches on each customer’s plate or bowl, the Sweetgreen team is there to help.

They can even assist Sweetgreen newbies in ordering one of the restaurant’s top sellers with a seasonal twist: air-fried Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts in the new Autumn Harvest Bowl.

In fact, guests can enjoy three limited-time-only menu items featuring the new air-fried Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts. The lineup of new menu offerings includes the Autumn Harvest Bowl, Maple Glazed Brussels + Chicken protein plate, and the Maple Glazed Brussels + Sweet Potatoes side.

Sweetgreen has sold more than 30 million Harvest Bowls since its introduction in 2014, and you can bet they will sell even more of the new Autumn Harvest Bowls, which feature roasted sweet potatoes, crispy apples, creamy goat cheese, blackened chicken and warm wild rice, the addition of Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts for a seasonal twist. The Maple Glazed Brussels + Chicken offers a protein-packed plate featuring blackened chicken, warm wild rice, Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts, warm roasted sweet potatoes, and crispy onions, with a side of Sweetgreen’s housemade hot honey mustard.

Sweetgreen is also bringing a new side to the menu: Maple Glazed Brussels + Sweet Potatoes.

“Our seasonal menus are all about celebrating the flavors and ingredients our fans love during this time of year,” said Michael Kotick, VP and Head of Marketing at Sweetgreen. “This season, we wanted to highlight the comforting tastes of fall ingredients at peak freshness, while also playing on our most loved bowl. With the addition of Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts made the Sweetgreen way—air-fried and caramelized to perfection—we can’t wait for our guests to try this new version of a Sweetgreen classic!”

Sweetgreen takes pride in sourcing locally and regionally whenever possible, partnering with family-owned farms across the country to supply the hero ingredient for the fall seasonal menu. Guests can enjoy Brussels sprouts sourced from Dynasty Farms in Santa Maria, Calif.

“Before we became partners with Sweetgreen, we were longtime fans of the brand,” said Wils Johnson, General Manager, Dynasty Farms. “Sweetgreen has a history of supporting our farms, helping expand our organic kale program since 2021 and being the first customer of our regional Maine romaine program that launched in 2022. We’re equally honored and excited to be one of their Brussels sprouts partners for the debut of the Autumn Harvest Bowl.”

The fall menu will remain available until the end of the season. Guests can order in-store, online, or through the Sweetgreen app for pickup or delivery. Visit www.Sweetgreen.com.