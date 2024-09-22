Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” Walk Returns to Newport Beach Sunday, Sept. 29

Share this:

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will host the Orange County More Than Pink Walk presented by Pacific Life on Sunday, Sep. 29 at Fashion Island.

The More Thank Pink Walk brings together survivors, supporters and advocates to raise critical funds to advance Komen’s mission and provide support for people facing this disease now.

Every 12 minutes, a woman in the U.S. dies from breast cancer. In 2024 alone, an estimated 32,660 women in California will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 4,570 will lose their lives to the disease.

Experts say one-third of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented with universal access to modern treatments. Funds raised at the walk will allow Komen to meet the immediate needs of breast cancer patients through its free Breast Care Helpline and offer services such as patient navigation, financial assistance and emotional support. It will also fund research breakthroughs that allow more lives to be saved from breast cancer and bring us closer to the cures for all breast cancers.

In fiscal year 2024, the Komen Financial Assistance program provided financial assistance totaling $754,000 to 1,332 people in California who are in breast cancer treatment or living with metastatic breast cancer.

Additionally, Komen’s Patient Care Center provided 2,578 services to 2,076 people living in California, working to address 1,872 barriers to care that may otherwise prevent someone from getting the breast health care or support they need.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community to the MORE THAN PINK Walk this year, where together we can make a profound impact in the fight against breast cancer,” said Shannon Abeyta, executive director of Susan G. Komen Orange County. “Supporting individuals in our community who are facing breast cancer is essential to our mission, but we cannot do it alone. This year’s Walk is not just an event; it is a pivotal moment to secure vital funds that will make equitable care available to all. We hope you can join us as we take a powerful stand against this devastating disease.”

The event takes place at Pacific Life at Fashion Island, 700 Newport Center Dr. in Newport Beach.

Event Day Schedule

7 a.m. | Event site opens: Explore the four pillar zones (Research, Care, Community and Action), visit the “We Remember” tent, meet valued sponsors and more. Don’t forget to pick up your commemorative Komen Wrap for the Opening Ceremony.

8:15 a.m. | Survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer meet at Hope Village. Don’t miss your chance to be in the group photo! While in Hope Village make sure you grab a postcard on ShareForCures, Komen’s breast cancer research registry focused on finding the cures for breast cancer. Learn how you can accelerate discoveries, make an impact, and be a catalyst for change!

8:30 a.m. | Opening Ceremony: Honor survivors, those currently in treatment and those living with metastatic breast cancer as they walk down the Pathway of Hope; celebrate the top fundraisers; and listen to inspiring stories of resilience.

9 a.m. | Walk begins: Two routes are available–three mile and 1.5 mile.

There will be activities for Survivors and Those Living with MBC, as well as activities for Top Fundraisers and Teams. There will be entertainment, water stations, first aid and course monitors.

For more information, visit http://www.komen.org/orangecountywalk.

Bank of America is the national presenting sponsor and Walgreens, Novartis and Lily are national series sponsors for the More Than Pink Walk and Race for the Cure events.

This year’s Orange County More Than Pink Walk is locally presented by Pacific Life and made possible by the following sponsors: Natrelle, MemorialCare, Albertsons Vons Pavilions Foundation, Providence, Kaiser Permanente, City of Newport Beach, Mentor, Toyota of Orange, UCI Health, Hoag Hospital, Thales Avionics, Pathway Capital, Atabeck & Co., Orangetheory Fitness, and generous in-kind partners: ABC7, Cox Communications. Mother’s Market & Kitchen, Don Francisco’s Coffee, LaFonn, PepsiCo, VIP Transport, Pure Steel, Orange County Register.