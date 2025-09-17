26th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Brings Hollywood and International Flair to OC

Lights, camera, action!

The schedule for this year’s 26th annual Newport Beach Film Festival has been announced, and it’s an impressive collection of award-contender screenings from noted directors and actors plus special events and after-parties that make this year’s Newport Beach Film Fest one not to miss.

The Festival will screen over 100 feature films and 250 shorts from 32 countries from October 16 through 23.

The Festival will open on October 16 with a screening of Richard Linklater’s “Blue Moon” starring Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Canavalle and Andrew Scott. Closing Night on October 23 will be a screening of “Frankenstein” directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac & Christoph Waltz.

Both of these films have had a lot of industry buzz, and the fact that the Newport Beach Film Festival will screen both of these films prior to their official openings is indeed impressive.

“As we celebrate our 26th year, this lineup unites the season’s most exciting films with visionary filmmakers from around the world. Newport is continuing in its tradition of spotlighting the films that go on to become massive award contenders throughout the season,” said Gregg Schwenk, CEO and Executive Director of Newport Beach Film Festival. “We’re thrilled to share this dynamic program with our loyal Orange County audience and can’t wait to reveal even more special events as the Festival approaches.”

Festival Highlights

Centerpiece: NBFF’s Centerpiece films are building momentum to receive awards attention and will screen in front of Newport’s audiences including many guild members. A few of the title highlights are Nia DaCosta’s “Hedda” starring Tessa Thompson; Richard Linklater’s “Nouvelle Vague” starring Zoey Deutch; Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value” starring Stellan Skarsgård, Elle Fanning and Renate Reinsve; and Rian Johnson’s “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” starring Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

International Spotlight: NBFF has selected sixteen international films as part of their Spotlight section from countries including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Special Events

The Newport Beach Film Festival will once again partner with Fashion Island and StyleWeekOC to celebrate fashion and film in Southern California.

On Saturday, October 18, Sophie Ansari, Penn Badgley, and Nava Kavelin will join a conversation and book signing for their new book “Crushmore: Essays on Love, Loss, and Coming-of-Age,” a debut collection of essays from the hosts of the hit podcast Podcrushed.

The annual NBFF Honors program and additional films will be announced at a later date.

About NBFF

Attracting over 50,000 attendees each year, the Newport Beach Film Festival is the largest international cinema event in coastal Southern California and one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States, connecting its audience with the very best in independent and international films. In addition to the programmed selection of films, the Festival also presents nightly parties and events featuring more than 60 culinary partners with their finest tastings.

The opening night gala includes a red carpet, film screening and after-party featuring tastings from dozens of local restaurants.

For more information on the complete line-up and to purchase tickets, please visit https://newportbeachfilmfest.com.